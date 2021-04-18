Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $102.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,965. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

