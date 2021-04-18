Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $77.59. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

