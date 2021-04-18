Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 50,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,064. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -89.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

