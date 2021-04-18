Astor Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

EWM opened at $27.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $29.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

