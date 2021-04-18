Astor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

