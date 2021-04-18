Astor Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

