ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATIF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.27% of ATIF worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ATIF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides asset management, investment holding, and media services in Asia and North America. The company offers business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises, including going public consulting, international business planning and consulting, and financial media services.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.