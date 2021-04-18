AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

T stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

