Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,874 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

