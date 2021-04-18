Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

