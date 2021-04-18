Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) vs. TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) Financial Comparison

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and TBG Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -1,238.94% -16.32% -13.12% TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its share price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -11.71, suggesting that its share price is 1,271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and TBG Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $207.89 million 7.50 -$2.47 billion ($2.86) -2.76 TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and TBG Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 6 9 0 0 1.60 TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $10.93, suggesting a potential upside of 38.66%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Aurora Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients. It also sells vaporizers; consumable vaporizer accessories, including valves, screens, etc.; and herb mills for using CanniMed herbal cannabis products, as well as grinders and vaporizer lockable containers. In addition, the company engages in the development of medical cannabis products at various stages of development, including oral, topical, edible, and inhalable products; and operation of CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers. Further, it provides patient counselling services; design and construction services; and cannabis analytical product testing services. The company's brand portfolio includes Aurora, Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed, Whistler, Woodstock, and ROAR Sports. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

TBG Diagnostics Company Profile

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

