AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Cormark in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$51.50 price target on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

ACQ stock opened at C$41.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$42.56.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$871.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

