Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Cap Reaches $286.19 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $286.19 million and $59.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.62 or 0.00011705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00088149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039071 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

