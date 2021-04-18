AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

AXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.58 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,688 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,980,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400,370 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 266,569 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

