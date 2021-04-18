Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 136,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $23.90 on Friday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Azimut Company Profile

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning consultancy, and fund and asset management services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

