Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Badger Daylighting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Daylighting has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

BADFF opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Badger Daylighting has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.