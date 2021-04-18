Banano Price Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Banano has a market capitalization of $18.42 million and $180,403.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00066039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020340 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00277140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.16 or 0.00149276 BTC.

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,446,149 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,334,705 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

