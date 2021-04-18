Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Up 43.9% in March

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the March 15th total of 945,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banc of California by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

NYSE BANC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. 183,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,417. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $923.20 million, a PE ratio of -96.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

