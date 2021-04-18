Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,814,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 10,235,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,381.8 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Banco de Sabadell has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.44 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

