Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $16.58 on Major Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $16.58 or 0.00029775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $339.82 million and $404.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.10 or 0.00678941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00088561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00038751 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

