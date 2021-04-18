Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Financial Comparison

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Bank First pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank First and California First Leasing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $101.80 million 5.31 $26.69 million $3.87 18.07 California First Leasing $16.94 million 10.62 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bank First and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank First currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.21%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank First is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 28.94% 13.19% 1.40% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank First beats California First Leasing on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

