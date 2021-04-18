Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

