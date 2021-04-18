Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

BAC stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

