Barclays Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $925.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

BLK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $444.84 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

