Base Protocol Price Reaches $1.78 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003277 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $228,154.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,097,347 coins and its circulating supply is 2,169,396 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

