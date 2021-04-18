Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €80.00 by Morgan Stanley

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €86.00 ($101.18).

ETR BMW opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €82.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €72.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52-week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

