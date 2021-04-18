Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BMWYY stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

