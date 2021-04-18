BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

BESIY stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $130.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

