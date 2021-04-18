Beacon Market Capitalization Reaches $916,835.30 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 21% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $916,835.30 and $4,683.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001176 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001564 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003244 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 83.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

