Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $43.55 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Beam has a market capitalization of $137.97 million and approximately $43.55 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000847 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 78.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 60.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 86,092,640 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

