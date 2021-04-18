Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Reduced by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.64. 20,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,857. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

