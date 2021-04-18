BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $329.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,240,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $305.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.65 and a 200 day moving average of $304.06. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $136.48 and a fifty-two week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

