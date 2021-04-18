Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $521,737.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002237 BTC on exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $26.18 million and $521,737.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

MARK is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 83,550,325 coins and its circulating supply is 21,230,500 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

