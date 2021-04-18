Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VO traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $231.01. The stock had a trading volume of 547,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,431. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average of $206.57.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

