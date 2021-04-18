Bennicas & Associates Inc. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

Shares of AXP opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day moving average of $122.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

