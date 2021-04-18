Bennicas & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.