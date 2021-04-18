Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 2.0% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

