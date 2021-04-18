Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) & Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Financial Review

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -0.82% -0.47% -0.10% Berkshire Hathaway 14.54% 5.25% 2.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Protective Insurance and Berkshire Hathaway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.65 $7.35 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 2.51 $81.42 billion $9.78 27.82

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Protective Insurance on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; and leases transportation equipment and furniture. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers homebuilding and manufactured housing finance; and recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and various mill forms. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and fractional aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.