BetProtocol Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00066102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00660158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00086892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00037968 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

