BidiPass (BDP) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $700,682.01 and approximately $88,278.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00020606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00665995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00087493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038868 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

