Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Short Interest Down 39.6% in March

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.