Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $10.69 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 27% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $2,836.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 169.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.