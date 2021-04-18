Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Hits $4.45 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $835.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00436335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00168920 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00192682 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

