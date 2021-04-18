Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Cap Hits $712.91 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $67.19 or 0.00118858 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 16% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $712.91 million and $83.62 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00069556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020554 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.98 or 0.00277704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00219531 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,610,486 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.