Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $56,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

