Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $215.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.81 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $889.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 172,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,434. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $45.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

