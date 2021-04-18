BlackCoin Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $1.41 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00029013 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,607,856 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

