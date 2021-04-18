BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $140.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $119.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.59 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,093 shares of company stock valued at $13,963,702 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,426,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,695,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,062,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,118,000 after buying an additional 152,367 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,841,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,258,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

