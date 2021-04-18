BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,900 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 227,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 160.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.