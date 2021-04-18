BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.42 on Friday, hitting $810.42. 4,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,102. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $444.84 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $740.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

